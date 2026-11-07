3 Elderly People Found Dead After Postal Worker Discovers Creepy Note Outside Home

A postal worker who came across a sign reading "911" with eerie drawings of people with their eyes crossed out called the cops ... leading them to find three people dead.

The grim discovery was made at a home in Mount Holly, New Jersey, on Friday ... the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office shared on Facebook.

Mount Holly Police Chief Clifford Spencer said in a statement on social media ... "I understand that an incident of this nature is deeply concerning to our community. As your Chief of Police, I want to assure you that the safety and security of our residents remain my highest priority."

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Post.

The prosecutor's office added ... "There is no threat or danger to the public in connection with this incident. The names of the decedents are being withheld until next of kin can be notified."

The prosecutor's office and the Mount Holly Township Police Department are investigating the deaths ... but as of now, no further information is available.