'Little Rascals' Star Brandon 'Bug' Hall Begging For Money On GoFundMe Before Baby Arrives

Brandon "Bug" Hall may be living off the grid, but he's taking to the internet to ask for help as he prepares to expand an already large family.

The "Little Rascals" alum launched a GoFundMe ahead of the birth of his 6th child, saying he and his family made it onto "new land" but they're "a few materials short of having things working right."

He says he's fallen behind on bills and is asking the public for a little assistance as he lives in a camper in the woods with his wife and their five other children.

Bug wrote ... "We're all overjoyed to be where we are, and we're even enjoying roughing it, but baby six is less than a month away, and I really need some help getting the last few things buttoned up beforehand."

He says they've run into an unexpected electric hookup service fee, need propane for their camper, and are behind on phone bills ... and are hoping to get everything finalized in the next 2 weeks.

Bug acknowledged that times are tough, writing ... "I'm no more deserving than anyone else, but I ask in your charity that you help where you can."

Earlier this year, Hall was arrested and charged in Ohio with failure to appear for a court date over a traffic citation from October 2024.