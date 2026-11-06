Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Thomas Released on Bond After Arrest In Child Porn Case

Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., is already out of custody ... he was released on bond just hours after his arrest in Florida on a federal child pornography charge.

The 82-year-old appeared in federal court in Tampa on Friday afternoon ... and he did not enter a plea, according to People.

Thomas was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair, wearing a black T-shirt featuring a cat drinking iced coffee ... and was later released on bond ... heading back to the assisted living facility where the FBI arrested him earlier that day.

As TMZ previously reported ... federal agents busted Thomas at his senior living facility in Lakeland, Florida, following weeks of disturbing allegations involving child sexual abuse material.

Play video content Video: Police Search Items Confiscated from Thomas Markle Sr.'s Home PNP WCPC

Prosecutors say investigators searched two Los Angeles-area storage units Thomas had rented since 2008 ... uncovering dozens of items, including photos allegedly depicting him with nude underage girls.

FBI Director Kash Patel blasted the allegations Friday, vowing to use every resource available to bring alleged child predators to justice.

Thomas has previously denied the allegations, calling them "sick lies" ... and faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.