Philippine Official Claims Thomas Markle May Allegedly Be 'Sex Offender of the Grossest Kind'

A Philippine official says the investigation into Thomas Markle Sr.'s alleged possession of child abuse material points to a sex offender of the "grossest kind" -- confirming authorities uncovered illicit images during their search.

Philippine interior minister Jonvic Remulla told The Guardian that authorities found a "trove of child pornography materials as well as a laptop" at Thomas Sr.'s home.

Remulla added ... "In these cases where family disputes are mixed up, we have to consider all the angles. Right now all signs point to a possible sex offender of the grossest kind. We want to be sure before we release the findings. The forensics data will be complete in a week."

After Thomas Sr.'s son, Thomas Markle Jr., came forward to report his father to authorities ... Thomas Sr. denied the claims against him, calling them "bulls***."

Thomas Jr. had told The Sun that he discovered "hundreds, if not thousands" of alleged child sex abuse images before reporting his father to authorities.

Meghan Markle said that she previously received a letter containing similar claims ... and since her statement, London's Met Police confirmed forwarding a letter with "several claims" about her father to Meghan in 2019.

However ... the Met Police said they declined to share or forward the claims to any other law enforcement jurisdiction.

Following receipt of the note ... Meghan reportedly sent a letter of her own to her father explaining why she never wanted to see him again after learning about the allegations against him.

In an explosive interview with The Mail on Sunday ... Thomas Sr. acknowledged Meghan and her family had cut contact with him ... but claimed he didn't have a chance to refute the claims.