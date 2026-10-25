Samantha Markle Doubles Down on Defending Dad Thomas Amid Child Porn Claims

Samantha Markle is speaking out in her father Thomas Markle Sr.'s defense again ... and continues to point the finger at her brother, Thomas Markle Jr., who originally reported him to authorities.

Across several X posts ... Samantha claimed that her father had been living in a rental unit in the Philippines paid for by her brother before his leg amputation.

Meghan's half-sister laid blame on her brother Thomas Jr. again, writing ... "My dad did not have a house that he could have had such material in."

At one point, Samantha claimed that Philippine authorities informed her they had searched Thomas Jr.'s home rather than their father's, though it remains unclear whether that is accurate.

She added ... "There will be no legal action against my dad with no evidence in so many flimsy stories, and my dad never had access to any such content and was in the hospital most of the time that he was there."

We reported earlier ... Thomas Sr. is under criminal investigation for allegedly possessing child porn.

He has denied the allegations ... and claimed that Thomas Jr. may instead be responsible.