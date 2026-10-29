Thomas Markle's Devices Will Be Searched By Philippines Cops In Child Porn Probe, Report

Thomas Markle's digital devices will soon be searched by cops in the Philippines ... amid an investigation into disturbing allegations involving child porn possession.

The BBC reports cops in Cebu City have obtained a search warrant to go through the items recently seized from Thomas' home after his son, Thomas Markle, Jr., allegedly found hundreds of pictures of child pornography in a box.

Thomas Jr. told The Sun he had to report his father to cops ... and promised he'd never speak to his dad again.

The Markle patriarch has denied Thomas Jr.'s allegations ... calling them "sick lies." He's also admitted to paying for sex in the Philippines -- but never with a child.

Meghan Markle also cut off her father when she became aware of some allegations back in 2019 ... stating she also had no interest in ever speaking to him again -- and vowed in a 2025 letter he would never have contact with her kids.