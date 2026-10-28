Meghan Markle's Niece Claims Grandpa Thomas' Child Porn Allegations 'Don't Surprise Me'

Meghan Markle's niece Noelle Rasmussen says something always felt off about her grandfather Thomas Markle Sr. ... and she finds the child porn allegations made against him unsurprising.

Noelle told The Telegraph ... "Maybe it was a vibe that I subconsciously got … something’s not right about a person, and you don't actively register it. But your body tells you when something's off."

She went on to say ... "It doesn't surprise me. The more and more I think about it, it just doesn't … I don't know why it's not a surprise."

Clarifying that she has "never been victimized or had the chance to be victimized" ... Noelle admitted ... "I don't think he would attack family, but when you do not know what somebody's capable of, you can't assume.”

Noelle's mother, Samantha Markle, has staunchly defended Thomas Sr. ... and repeatedly claimed that her brother Thomas Markle Jr. -- who reported Thomas Sr. to Philippine authorities -- is to blame.

Meanwhile, Meghan said that she cut off Thomas Sr.'s contact with her kids after receiving a letter ... a note that London's Metropolitan Police confirmed sending in early 2019 that contained a "number of claims" about him.

In a note of her own ... Meghan explained to her father that she knew about the allegations and was cutting off Thomas Sr. -- who has recently denied the sex crime allegations but admitted to paying prostitutes.

Philippine officials revealed the investigation into the alleged child sexual abuse images found on Thomas Sr.'s property belongs to the "grossest kind" of sex offender.