Natalie Nunn Reacts to Kim Kardashian Backlash Over North West Costume

Are You Mad I Had Better North West Costume?!?

Play video content Video: Natalie Nunn Talks Kim K Backlash After Dressing as North West TMZ.com

Natalie Nunn hopes Kim Kardashian knows she wasn't being disrespectful when she dressed up as North West ... she was just playing an Uno Reverse card on her daughter!

We got Natalie on Tuesday night in Los Angeles ... and she told us that after North dressed up as her for Halloween, she had to return the favor -- it was "Freaky Friday" after all!

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However, the "Baddies" star adds that after initially seeing positive comments by North's mom, Kim's comments were apparently deleted. Now she's worried she may have pissed off the reality TV star.

All things considered, Natalie jokes ... "Damn, Kim, are you mad because I was North better than you?"

Play video content Video: North West Channels 'Baddies' Star Natalie Nunn For Halloween

As for North's portrayal of her ... including that chin prosthetic ... Natalie says she's totally cool with it, given that North's just a teen.

In fact, she thinks it will inspire others to dress up as "Natalie with the chin."