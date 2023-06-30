Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Natalie Nunn Happy With Nicki Minaj Lyrics On Lil Uzi Vert Album About Her Chin

Natalie Nunn Takin' Nicki Minaj's Backhanded Bars On The Chin!!!

6/30/2023 8:27 AM PT
Nicki Minaj had a bit of wordplay for Natalie Nunn in her verse on Lil Uzi Vert's new album that many considered offensive ... but she's not taking it that way.

On the track "Endless Fashion" from Uzi's long-awaited "Pink Tape" which dropped on Friday, Nicki opens her verse rapping, "Ayo, even if my name was Natalie, none these bitches still couldn't chin-check me."

CHIN WIN

The sentiment could be taken either way and Natalie's been embracing digs at her facial features for some time now and deemed the lyrics to be more of a shout-out than a slight.

Natalie says if the song ends up needing a music video, she'd like to stand by Nicki's side ... which could be a good look for all parties involved.

Natalie Nunn

Uzi's been teasing "Pink Tape" for over 3 years and recorded nearly 700 songs to get it ready for lift-off. The album could use all the buzz it gets!!!

