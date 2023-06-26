Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Lil Uzi Vert & JT Fight At BET Awards, Team Denies Ice Spice Was Reason

Lil Uzi Vert & JT Couple Quarrels At BET Awards JT Throws Phone … Team Denies Ice Spice Caused It

6/26/2023 8:30 AM PT
TMZ/Getty

Lil Uzi Vert and his City Girls girlfriend JT got into a heated argument during the BET Awards ... with many fans believing Ice Spice is to blame for the fight.

Video circulated of JT from the show Sunday night whacking Uzi Vert with her phone multiple times, accusing him of being a "groupie."

PHONEY PUNCHES

Fans speculated she was pissed about Uzi's performance during the BET Awards where he shouted out Ice Spice, rapping, "I got a nice wife/Wig came off twice/She got a little afro, she looks like Ice Spice."

ice Spice Posted With Lil Uzi Vert
Instagram/@icespice

Sources inside JT's camp tell TMZ Hip Hop her blowup with Uzi had nothing to do with Ice  ... she had become frustrated when she lost her seat after the audience shuffled around. We're told JT loves Ice and there's not even a shred of beef between them whatsoever.

Amazon Miracle-INLINE-PROMO-hulu

A fan recount of the altercation appears to confirm the musical chair's confusion. Ice can also be seen explaining her side of the situation.

Uzi and JT left the building together without another scene ... seemingly confirming they're good.

We covered it all in the latest episode of The TMZ Podcast, available on all podcast platforms.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later