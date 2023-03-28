Lil Uzi Vert Excited to Support JT's New Therapy Journey

Play video content TMZ.com

Lil Uzi Vert is fully supportive of his girlfriend JT's decision to start going to therapy ... and he's urging anyone on the fence to take control of their mental health.

We got the Pink Tape lyricist Monday in NYC, fresh off his energetic performance of “Just Wanna Rock” on 'The Tonight Show' ... fully engaging the fans outside 30 Rock while openly lending his support to JT.

Last weekend, the City Girls rapper announced she was excited to begin therapy sessions, and said she wanted to encourage all of her fans to do the same.

Super excited about starting therapy, I encourage you all to do the same! 🤞🏾 — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) March 25, 2023 @ThegirlJT

Uzi's definitely on board with that message -- he told us JT's move is entirely positive and he echoed her sentiment, saying he wants fans to love and embrace themselves.