City Girls' JT Posts Rideshare Driver Rapping Along to Young Dolph

JT had the party brought to her on 4 wheels ... courtesy of a rideshare driver who surprised her with his knowledge of hip hop music!!!

The City Girls rapper uploaded a video late Tuesday night of a driver named "Ern" going stupid while rapping along to Young Dolph's fiery classic track "Preach."

The street sermon had Ern hyped as he rapped, "I f**ked your bitch, then told her, "I'll see you around/Dolph just skipped town with two hundred thou," while JT egged him on ... and the multi-color in-car ambiance also helped amp up the mood.

Yung Miami recently assured City Girls fans that the duo would be dropping their long-awaited third album in the summer.