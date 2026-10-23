Natalie Nunn Wears North West Costume After Kim Kardashian's Kid Dressed As Her

North West's Natalie Nunn Halloween costume caught the rapper's eye ... and she returned the favor by dressing up as the child star.

The "Bad Girls Club" alum shared a video on Instagram Thursday night where she lies down on a bed ... and wakes up with blue hair in pigtails, spiked bracelets, and black acrylic nails.

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Natalie puts on a shocked face ... covering her mouth with one hand in a pantomime of a classic North mannerism.

She captioned the post, "Uno reverse 🔄 @northwest."

Play video content Video: North West Channels 'Baddies' Star Natalie Nunn For Halloween

As we reported ... North dressed up as Natalie in a video she posted -- with a sharp elongated chin, a "Baddies" diamond chain and straight black hair.

Clearly, Natalie loved it ... though she's a little late to the "dressing like North" party. NW's famous mom -- Kim Kardashian -- already dressed up as her earlier this week, and she totally nailed the look, too.