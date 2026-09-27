North West Attends Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights

Out On The Town at Halloween Horror Nights

North West is officially kicking off spooky season in style ... by bringing her bold grunge look to Universal Studios' iconic Halloween Horror Nights.

North sported a black sweatshirt, matching black leather skirt and lace-up boots ... as she made her way to the iconic theme park's seasonal spooky spinoff.

At one point, North -- who sported her iconic blue hair -- even enjoyed a blue and orange ice cream treat.

As fall unfolds we'll likely see more and more L.A. celebs heading to Universal Studios Hollywood for spooky season.

But while other celebs are dodging chainsaw-wielding ghouls and bloody zombies at Halloween Horror Nights, some stars are using the haunted mazes as the perfect locale for a date night.

Play video content Video: Ariana Grande Locks Lips With Ricky Alvarez at Universal Studios TMZ.com

In fact ... TMZ previously obtained video of Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez smiling and packing on the PDA at HHN last week.

The couple were spotted getting close at a corner table within the VIP section of the annual event ... before sharing a big kiss.