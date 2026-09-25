Ariana Grande Passionately Kisses Ricky Alvarez at Universal Studios: Video

Play video content Video: Ariana Grande Locks Lips With Ricky Alvarez at Universal Studios TMZ.com

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez are going full steam ahead with their relationship -- and we do mean full steam -- because TMZ has obtained video showing the lovebirds sucking face!

Check it out ... Ariana and Ricky are sitting at a corner table in a VIP section at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights on Thursday evening when they suddenly lean in for a big, fat kiss. The two are also filmed chatting ever so closely face-to-face before Ariana turns and starts tapping on her phone.

Eyewitnesses tell us ... Ariana tried to go incognito by wearing a cap pulled down tightly, but people still recognized her. We're also told Ariana and Ricky showed more PDA when the singer/actress sat on Ricky's lap at one point.

Our sources say the couple then posed for pics with Halloween Horror Nights scareactor Art The Clown. And get this ... we're told the two had their own personal tour guide who got them drinks while they enjoyed each other's company.

As you know ... Ariana and Ricky rekindled their romance after Ariana split with "Wicked" actor Ethan Slater earlier this year. Ethan and Ariana had been dating since July 2023 after each got divorced from their former spouses.

As for Ariana and Ricky, they first dated back in 2015 for close to a year but then broke up. In recent months, they've been spotted hanging out together, first in Texas in June before heading to Florida for a Fourth of July celebration with Ariana's family. We also saw Ricky gettin' handsy in NYC.