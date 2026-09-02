Ariana Grande Ready to Promote 'Meet The Fockers' Sequel Despite Planned Break

Ariana Grande will still be taking time for herself … but after she wraps up promoting her next film, "Focker-In-Law" ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... before the pop star announced her plan to take a break … there were a few work commitments she knew would still be on the books.

Play video content Video: Ariana Grande and Ben Stiller Face Off in First Trailer for 'Focker-In-Law' Universal Pictures

Our sources say Ariana will be doing some press appearances for the 'Meet The Parents' franchise sequel, a film which Ariana has a major role in alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. The film is scheduled for release in November.

The decision to promote the film comes weeks after Ariana announced she was going to "take a step back from visibility" after her Eternal Sunshine tour wrapped on September 1.

Our sources say the "Focker-In-Law" press will be nothing compared to the grueling tours Ariana had to go on for 'Wicked.'