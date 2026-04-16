Play video content Video: Ariana Grande and Ben Stiller Face Off in First Trailer for 'Focker-In-Law' Universal Pictures

Ariana Grande is showing off her acting chops in the first trailer for "Focker-In-Law" ... and she's funny as Fock.

Universal Pictures dropped the first trailer for the "Meet the Parents" sequel on Wednesday, giving Arianators their first look at the pop star in the famed franchise.

Ari holds her own alongside legends Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro as she stars as Olivia Jones ... the latest love interest to be grilled in the family's famed interrogation process.

Stiller and De Niro are reprising their iconic characters -- Greg and Jack -- except Olivia's getting a bit of a warmer welcome from Jack than her soon-to-be father-in-law did.

In the trailer, Greg seems suspicious that Olivia is trying to manipulate his son -- played by Skyler Gisondo -- and squares up to her in a series of silly scenes.