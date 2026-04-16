Tom Cruise Officially Returning for Third 'Top Gun' Film, Studio Says

It looks like Tom Cruise is down for a three-peat ... Paramount says he'll be back to reprise his role for "Top Gun 3."

Sources confirm to TMZ ... the acclaimed actor will return as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell for the famed franchise's third installment.

The news comes just a month before the 40th anniversary of the original 1986 blockbuster ... and it seems the film's fandom is still going strong.

We first learned 'TG3' was getting developed back in 2024 ... with "Top Gun: Maverick" writer Ehren Kruger returning to pen the script.

As for a posthumous return from Val Kilmer ... our sources tell us it's too soon to say whether an A.I. version of the iconic actor will return for a flashback scene.

During their CinemaCon presentation, the studio also announced Jerry Bruckheimer -- who produced the first and second films -- has also signed on. According to our sources, there's no word yet on who will be directing the film.