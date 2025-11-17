Tom Cruise's Oscar Speech Hilariously Similar to Nicole Kidman AMC Ad in Mash-Up

Play video content Youtube/@Oscars / AMC

Tom Cruise may risk life and limb for his own stunts, but writing his own speeches? Maybe not his most authentic flex -- 'cause his Honorary Oscar remarks sounded suspiciously like Nicole Kidman’s AMC ad playbook!

It was a huge night for Tom at the 2025 Governors Awards on Sunday … where he launched into a whole ode about the magic of the moviegoing experience -- and if you close your eyes, it almost sounds like he’s tag-teaming the same monologue with his ex-wife.

Check out our video mash-up -- because okay sure, it’s not an exact copy-paste job, but Tom goes on about how we come to the movies to laugh and cry together ... which, funny enough, is exactly Nicole’s whole spiel in her iconic preview ad for AMC Theatres.

The overlap is hard to miss, especially with Tom hitting on the whole "lights dim, magic starts" vibe ... something Nicole nodded to while gushing about powerful storytelling.