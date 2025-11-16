Tom Cruise Dances to Beyoncé With Debbie Allen, On Video

Tom Cruise was takin' it all the way back to "Risky Business" Saturday ... the action star was caught cutting a rug with Debbie Allen in Los Angeles.

The two were together before celebrating their honorary Oscars at Sunday night's Governors Awards.

Jennifer Lewis and Debbie's sister Phylicia Rashad joined them on the dance floor at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy as they got down to Beyoncé's version of the Maze and Frankie Beverly classic "Before I Let Go."

And the internet was absolutely loving it.

One commenter wrote, "Tom looking good."

"Ok Tom!!! Get it," wrote another.