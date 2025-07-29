Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas Hold Hands in Vermont, Look Like a Couple

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas appear to finally be confirming their rumored romance ... because they went on a weekend getaway together -- and they were holding hands!!!

Tom and Ana escaped to Vermont after going to an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium in London ... arriving early Saturday in the quaint town of Woodstock.

The 'Mission Impossible' star and 'Ballerina' actress did a lot of couple-y things in town ... they drove through a National Park, went shopping and then stopped for ice cream.

Tom and Ana locked hands as they strolled through Woodstock's picturesque downtown Sunday ... and they were smiling and locked at the hip.

This is a major sign of PDA as far as Tom's concerned ... the actor has notoriously kept his dating life under wraps since his 2012 split from Katie Holmes.

Dating rumors have swirled around Tom and Ana for much of this year ... they've been spotted several times together around the globe -- and holding hands for the first time seems to be the confirmation fans have been waiting for.