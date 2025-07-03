Tom Cruise Photos To Celebrate 63rd Birthday

It's Tom Cruise's birthday today and we're celebrating his 63 trips around the sun with a look at some of his handsome shots and most amazing stunts through the years.

Tom's been giving Hollywood its adrenaline and action fix for going on four decades now ... and he's one of the highest-paid actors in the world for good reason ... his movies make bank.

The guy still does his own stunts and he's pulled off some incredible feats in recent years ... look no further than his last two additions to the 'Mission Impossible' franchise.

We're celebrating America tomorrow, but today belongs to Tom ... and something tells us folks are going to be firing up some 'Top Gun' movies over the July 4th holiday weekend.

