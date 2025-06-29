Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Camila Mendes Hot Shots To Kick Off Her 31st Birthday!

By TMZ Staff
Published
It's Camila Mendes' 31st birthday, and we're splashing her hottest shots onto you for her big special day!

0624-camila-mendes-hot-shots-sub2_720

Keepin' it fresh, she's always switchin' up the vibe -- here are some stunning shots, with one of her heatin' up a vacation with a red-hot dress featuring her form-fitting physique.

0624-camila-mendes-hot-shots-sub3_720

So check out her hot pics ... click on through all of her best looks.

0624-camila-mendes-hot-shots-sub1_720

Happy Birthday, Camila!!

