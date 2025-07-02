Tate McRae Celebrates Her Birthday on Yacht in Saint-Tropez, No Kid Laroi

Gets Her Bday Glow On In Saint-Tropez

Tate McRae was living it up -- rocking a tiny bikini and soaking in the Saint-Tropez sun as she rang in her birthday in full hot-girl mode.

The singer hit the big 2-2 on Tuesday -- and celebrated in style, lounging on a yacht and looking next level in a blue-and-yellow bikini that showed off her bronzed birthday glow.

Tate made sure all eyes were on her -- flaunting that birthday energy while surrounded by a whole crew of her closest pals, living it up in serious style.

The crew was all about cocktails, ocean dips, and non-stop vibes -- but one thing was missing ... no sign of her main man, The Kid LAROI.

As you can see, Tate’s a summer baby to her core -- not just by birth, but by vibe... minimal shade, maximum skin, and a tan that screams main character.