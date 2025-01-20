The Kid LAROI, Tate McRae Are All Loved Up on Exotic Beach Vacay

The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae's romance is still going strong ... the singers just put their relationship on display in a series of new pics from their beach getaway with friends.

Check it out ... LAROI and Tate look as in love as ever, cuddling up in a number of vacation shots from a recent trip abroad.

While the couple didn't reveal where exactly they traveled to, they did share enough pictures to prove they went somewhere with tropical weather ... with Tate donning a number of cute bikinis and LAROI posing for several shirtless pics while catching some rays.

The twosome even declared their love for one another on the beach ... and we're not talking about their sandy aerial stunts. The duo literally wrote out in the sand, "Tate 💖 LAROI," making it clear they're still totally smitten with one another.

Tate and LAROI did make time for their friends, however ... snapping a few pics with their travel companions -- which included pop star Olivia Rodrigo and actress Iris Apatow.

Still, all eyes were on Tate and LAROI, who've been an item since early last year. As they say ... there's nothing like young love.