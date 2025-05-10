Tom Cruise Praises Ex Nicole Kidman Amid Ana De Armas Dating Rumors

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman may have divorced over 2 decades ago -- but it looks like there's nothing but respect between the pair after the "Mission: Impossible" star sang her praises while discussing their controversial 1999 film "Eyes Wide Shut."

TC reflected on the making of the movie during an interview with the British Film Institute's upcoming Sight and Sound magazine release, obtained by Deadline ... saying he suggested to director Stanley Kubrick Nicole star opposite him "because obviously she’s a great actress."

The decision proved to be the right one -- despite some folks getting bothered by the film's sexually explicit scenes, the former couple received glowing reviews for their performance. Sadly, they divorced just a few years later.

Tom's rare comment about his ex-wife of 11 years comes amid rampant rumors that he's dating fellow actor Ana de Armas.

The pair have been seen hanging out over the last few months ... last being spotted landing in London via helicopter ahead of her birthday.

Play video content TMZ.com