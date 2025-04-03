Tom Cruise Honors Val Kilmer With Moment of Silence at CinemaCon

Tom Cruise is honoring his former film nemesis with a touching gesture ... pausing for a moment of silence to recognize Val Kilmer at CinemaCon.

The movie star took the stage at the convention Thursday in Las Vegas and made sure to stop and honor his late "Top Gun" costar.

After the moment of silence, Tom reportedly told the crowd ... "Thank you Val, I wish you well on your next journey."

Play video content Getty

Tom and Val will forever be linked as rivals Maverick and Iceman from 1986's "Top Gun" -- roles they reprised in 2022 for the long-awaited sequel to the fighter pilot flick, "Top Gun: Maverick."

Val's health issues prevented him from working much in the last few years ... and, 'Maverick' is actually his final film role. Producers had to use A.I. to recreate his voice, which he'd lost due to throat cancer.

As we told you ... Kilmer's daughter confirmed the news to the New York Times Wednesday -- revealing her father died after a bout with pneumonia.

Play video content July 2018 TMZ.com

Kilmer posted to Instagram a few times in the past month ... including one post where he wore a Batman mask -- a reference to his role as the Caped Crusader in the 1995 flick "Batman Forever."

Play video content

Kilmer was 65.