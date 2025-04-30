Ana de Armas & Tom Cruise Land in London on Helicopter Piloted by Action Star

Play video content BACKGRID

It's Ana de Armas' birthday Wednesday, and she appears to be celebrating with her new rumored boo Tom Cruise ... the pair were spotted landing in London yesterday in a helicopter piloted by the 'Mission: Impossible' daredevil himself.

The dynamic duo was all smiles as they were deposited on a helipad Tuesday, and Ana had her two pooches with her along for the ride. She looked sporty-casual in shorty-shorts, a hoodie and sneakers, rocking classic black shades.

Check out the video ... her action-hero possible paramour was clad in classic dark colors, wearing a navy T-shirt accentuating his muscular arms, dark jeans, and black boots, carrying a black backpack.

The "Knives Out" actress turns 37 today ... and she and Tom were spotted out at the movies in the UK on Sunday.

She and TC were seen on a dinner date on Valentine's Day earlier this year, leading to the coupled-up speculation.