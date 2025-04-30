Ana de Armas Hot Shots to Celebrate Her 37th Bday!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ana de Armas just took another lap around the sun -- and we’re busting out the party hats, confetti, cake, and of course, her hottest snaps to celebrate the big 3-7!

Our girl Ana stays booked and busy -- hello, Oscar nominee! -- so when she does kick back, she does it right, soaking up the sun in dreamy locations and rocking the tiniest bikinis while she’s at it.

Clearly, Ana’s got the body confidence to match -- 'cause she’s never shy about showing it off, and we’re not mad about it!

Looks like Ana’s on a mission to make the most of the final stretch of her 30s -- and something tells us these fire pics won’t go unnoticed by a certain Mr. Tom Cruise!😜

