Ana de Armas Hangs With Hunky New Man After Rumored Tom Cruise Split

Play video content BACKGRID

Ana de Armas ain't wasting no time after her rumored split from Tom Cruise ... because she just went shopping with a very handsome man.

Check out these photos from Tuesday in Los Angeles, where Ana is doing some home decor shopping with Marcelo Valente -- a partner at venture capital company Babel Ventures.

Ana’s got her pup in tow, leash in hand, strutting down the sidewalk beside a tall, dark, and seriously handsome drink of water.

Play video content TMZ.com

This sighting comes after Ana and Tom's reported breakup. The pair sparked romance rumors over the summer, and appeared to confirm they were dating back in July, when they jetted off to Vermont for a romantic getaway where they were seen holding hands in broad daylight.

There have since been recent reports that Ana and Tom called things off ... and now we see if things materialize with this Marcelo.