Tom Cruise Hops on Motorcycle Outside Hotel, Leonardo DiCaprio Follows, on Video

Tom Cruise craving attention? Him?! Never!!!

The movie star had all eyes locked on him Wednesday night as he rolled out of West Hollywood’s Sunset Tower Hotel -- helmet already on, like he was mid-action scene and late for a stunt as he hopped on his red Ducati motorcycle.

Tom made it crystal clear this was less meet-and-greet and more need-for-speed ... but that didn’t stop him from soaking up every ounce of movie-star energy -- slipping on his gloves, tossing out a few waves to the surrounding crowd, then revving up for dramatic effect before roaring off down the road.

If that wasn’t cinematic enough, you’d be forgiven for missing the sequel ... watch this video of Leonardo DiCaprio quietly slipping out after him into a car, hunching down, cap pulled down, staying low-key as possible.