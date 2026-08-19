Ariana Grande Wants Subpoenas to Identify Alleged Hackers

Ariana Grande wants to get the real names of the people she claims have been hacking and leaking her unreleased material ... and she's asking a judge to help her do it.

According to new court docs obtained by TMZ, Ariana wants the court to give her permission to subpoena internet platforms and other third parties she believes have business records that could unmask the alleged hackers.

Ariana says she's spent years trying to ID the people behind the alleged cyber scheme ... but they've hidden behind anonymous accounts and peer-to-peer payment platforms.

Now, she says her team has identified third parties that may have account, subscriber, and login data that could finally lead them to the people responsible.

Ariana says there's no time to waste ... she says the hacking and leaking remain ongoing, and claims crucial data could disappear if records or accounts are deleted.

As TMZ previously reported, Ariana sued up to dozens of John Does last month ... claiming people hacked accounts belonging to her photographers and her producers and stole unreleased music, photos and recordings.

The alleged scheme dates back to at least 2019 ... and Ariana claims 45 unreleased songs were stolen and leaked in 2023 alone.