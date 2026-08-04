Ariana Grande's Inner Circle Feels Ricky Alvarez Helps Her Navigate Public Scrutiny

Ariana Grande's inner circle believes her boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez, is a positive influence who is a rock for her amid intense public scrutiny ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Ariana tell TMZ ... people around the pop star "feel Ricky is a good guy and has been there for her."

Our sources pointed out Ricky was also around when Ariana dealt with public drama during their first fling.

Another source tells TMZ ... Ariana and Ricky have been dating for a short time after reconnecting in 2025 ... years after their first romance.

Sources point out Ariana is still on tour, despite announcing she'll be taking a break after the shows, and Ricky has been noticeably by her side, supporting her at different spots and cheering her on.