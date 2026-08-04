Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ariana Grande's Inner Circle Feels Ricky Alvarez Helps Her Navigate Public Scrutiny

Ariana Grande Ricky Helps Me Deal With Public Scrutiny

By TMZ Staff
Published
ariana grande and ricky alvarez insta getty 1
Getty Composite

Ariana Grande's inner circle believes her boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez, is a positive influence who is a rock for her amid intense public scrutiny ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Ariana tell TMZ ... people around the pop star "feel Ricky is a good guy and has been there for her."

sub ariana grande ricky alvarez getty 2
Getty

Our sources pointed out Ricky was also around when Ariana dealt with public drama during their first fling.

Another source tells TMZ ... Ariana and Ricky have been dating for a short time after reconnecting in 2025 ... years after their first romance.

Ariana Grande On Stage
Launch Gallery
Ariana Grande Performance Pics Launch Gallery
Getty

Sources point out Ariana is still on tour, despite announcing she'll be taking a break after the shows, and Ricky has been noticeably by her side, supporting her at different spots and cheering her on.

Ariana definitely needs someone to lean on ... her body and health are being picked apart by just about everyone ... and it sounds like Ricky's that someone.

Related articles