Ariana Grande Clarifies Break Was Planned, Says She Needed Boundaries

Ariana Grande is clarifying the reason behind her upcoming break ... saying the decision was made long ago and wasn't an impulsive reaction to recent headlines.

The singer addressed fans Monday night during her "Eternal Sunshine Tour" stop at Chicago's United Center, explaining she wanted to speak directly because stories that don't come from her can sometimes get blown out of proportion.

ARIANA ADDRESSED EVERYTHING JUST NOW CHICAGO N1 pic.twitter.com/bciu6iOIo6 @wfysaturnreturn

Ariana said she had quietly planned the break well before it was announced and made the decision from a thoughtful and empowered place.

She also clarified that while ongoing public scrutiny played a role in her need to set boundaries and step back, the negativity has not ruined the touring experience for her.

Ariana explained that multiple things can be true at once ... she can need a break and stronger boundaries while still considering the tour the greatest experience of her professional and creative life.

The Grammy winner reassured fans who worried the criticism had overshadowed the experience, saying nothing happening outside the shows could outweigh the connection she shares with them or the joy she gets from making art with people she loves and respects.

She described the tour as healing, beautiful and deeply meaningful, making clear she doesn't view her decision to step away as a rejection of this chapter of her career.

Ariana plans to take a break from public facing work after wrapping the "Eternal Sunshine Tour," with her team pointing to the ongoing nature of the public scrutiny she's faced.