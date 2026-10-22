Play video content Video: North West Channels 'Baddies' Star Natalie Nunn For Halloween

North West is being a baddie for Halloween ... channeling none other than Natalie Nunn from "Bad Girls Club" fame!

That's right ... the 13-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West put together her best Natalie Nunn costume -- and she totally nailed it.

North showed off her stunning transformation into the "Baddies" creator in several videos she posted on TikTok. In one of the clips, North posed for the camera with an elongated chin similar to Natalie's. Nice touch, North.

Not to be outdone ... North's very famous mom displayed her own costume in a Tuesday post on Instagram -- and it was a real doozy. Kim actually turned herself into ... wait for it ... North!

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Kim was the spitting image of her rap star daughter, and she went big time for North's goth look with a long, turquoise-colored wig and piercings everywhere.