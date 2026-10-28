Katie Zacharia Blames Media For Her Firing, 'Perplexed' by Sean Hannity's Hostility

Katie Zacharia is blaming the media and D.C. politics for her abrupt firing as White House press secretary ... and she says she was "perplexed" when Fox News host Sean Hannity grilled her over her legal credentials.

Talking with Newsmax's Robert Finnerty in her first TV sit-down after getting canned, Katie said ... "The media does not like outsiders and Washington, D.C., does not like outsiders."

“I was not prepared for the hostility that I received.” Former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia breaks down her Sean Hannity interview, revealing she was unprepared for the hostility she faced despite having “great rapport with Sean.” @RobFinnertyUSA @KatieZacharia https://t.co/LbIrIsXY6L @NEWSMAX

She added ... "The media and all of Washington made it very difficult for me to do the job I set out to do."

Play video content Video: Katie Zacharia Takes Aim at the Mainstream Media Fox News

Katie also said she "would likely" still be press secretary had she not gone on "Hannity" and "Fox & Friends" before her firing.

She told Robert she was "perplexed about what happened, specifically with Sean Hannity" ... and that she "was not prepared for the hostility that I received."

Play video content Video: Katie Zacharia's Bar Exam Controversy Takes Center Stage in Hannity Interview Fox News

As you know ... Hannity had a tense interview with Katie where he demanded answers to her bar exam controversy and her status as a lawyer -- after she revealed she never passed the exam.

So, for Katie, it's Hannity's fault for asking her why she lied about being a lawyer ... and she shoulders no blame.

Play video content Video: Trump Puts Ball in Katie Zacharia’s Court Amid White House Controversy Fox News

Katie was fired on her fifth day on the job ... and she ended her gig with just one press briefing to her name.

She was mid-interview with the Wall Street Journal when she was shown the door. According to the WSJ's account of the awkward experience, Katie was at her desk when a senior Trump adviser told her that Vice President JD Vance wanted to speak with her.