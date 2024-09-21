‘Little Rascals’ Star Bug Hall Pisses Off Fans with 'Dishwasher' Joke About Daughters

Brandon "Bug" Hall ain't just a little rascal anymore ... people online are calling him a big sexist -- 'cause he cracked a joke about his daughters only being good for household chores.

The actor -- who played Alfalfa Switzer in the 1994 classic comedy "The Little Rascals" -- posted about the birth of his son, Mark Athanasius Chad Anthony Hall-Barnett, earlier this week ... saying in the post he finally has an "heir."

Problem is ... Hall's actually got four daughters -- and, his newborn just happens to be his first son.

When fans pointed this out, Bug responded by writing, "I said heir not dishwasher" ... implying his daughters are really only good for doing the chores in the house.

Unsurprisingly, this led to a torrent of backlash ... with some telling Hall they found his joke offensive and others straight up accusing the former child star of sexism.

But, Hall's not backing down ... saying he made the same joke while his wife, Jill, was in labor -- and the two shared a laugh about it. He's calling out the overly sensitive online here, saying most people, like him, still have a good sense of humor.

Worth noting ... on his social media, Hall describes himself as "patriarch to 5 ladies" and a "medieval moralist" -- whatever that means.

Since "The Little Rascals" came out, Hall worked consistently in Hollywood ... with work in "Hercules," "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves!" and guest spots on several big-time TV shows -- like "Criminal Minds" and "CSI: NY."

So, was it a funny quip or an over-the-line joke? We'll let you be the judge ... vote below!