2 Skydivers Dead After Colliding Mid-Air During Jump

Two skydivers in California died Friday after they reportedly collided mid-air during a jump.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene of "traumatic injuries involving two skydivers."

Officials say the collision happened on Cereal Street near Corydon Road. It appears the skydivers collided midair about 50 feet above the ground.

RCFD wrote on X ... "Both patients suffered major injuries and were transported by ground ambulance for further care."

The skydivers were taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, but died at the hospital.