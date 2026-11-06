Britney Spears' Ex Paul Soliz Welcomes Baby With Girlfriend Victoria

Britney Spears' ex-boyfriend Paul Soliz has moved on from the pop star in a big way ... he's got a new girlfriend, who just gave birth to his 10th child ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Paul has been dating a woman named Victoria for over a year, and the couple already shares a 1-year-old daughter.

Paul and his new lady aren't wasting any time growing their family ... we're told Victoria gave birth to their second daughter only 2 months ago.

Our sources say the couple is currently living together in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley ... and when Victoria gave birth, we're told it was the tenth child Paul's fathered. Sources tell us Paul knew Victoria from high school and they kept in touch over the years.

Sources say there's no bad blood between Paul and his ex Britney ... we're told they are still friends and talk from time to time.

As we previously reported ... Paul and Britney first connected in 2023 when he was hired to do housekeeping and maintenance work at her home, shortly after her split from Sam Asghari.

Their romance was anything but smooth sailing ... including a major blowup at the Chateau Marmont in May 2024 that ended with paramedics responding after Britney injured her ankle.

The two had an on-again, off-again relationship, splitting in July 2024 before rekindling things in early 2025. We broke the news in April 2025 that the pair had called it quits again, with Paul moving his belongings out of Britney's home.

Play video content August 2024 Video: Britney Spears Goes Trampolining with Boyfriend Paul Soliz's Kids TMZ.com

Britney had also grown close to several of Paul's kids during their relationship ... even joining them for family outings around Los Angeles.