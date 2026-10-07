Britney Spears Spotted at Dollywood With Sons Sean Preston and Jayden

Hangin' With My Boys at Dollywood!!!

Britney Spears was spotted hanging out with her two sons at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park in Tennessee ... TMZ has learned.

Witnesses tell TMZ ... Britney was at the park Wednesday with Sean Preston and Jayden James.

We're told the family appeared to be enjoying a fun vacation together.

Sean and Jayden made their joint runway debut during Paris Fashion Week in June.

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Jayden also landed a six-page spread in Interview magazine and is currently featured on the cover of ODDA magazine and as the face of MAC Men's skincare.