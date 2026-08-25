Britney Spears' Son Jayden James Lands MAC Cosmetics Campaign

Britney Spears' son, Jayden James, is wasting no time making a name for himself in fashion ... landing a new MAC Cosmetics campaign fresh off his Paris Fashion Week runway debut.

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MAC dropped the campaign Tuesday, calling the musician its "newest MAC posterboy" in an exclusive MACzine profile.

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Jayden poses for a series of photos, including shots with his girlfriend Gabrielle Helene, and gives fans a little look at who he is beyond the famous last name.

In an interview with MAC, he says he has always loved fashion and being creative, and credits model Francisco Lachowski with helping get him into the style world.

Jayden's also a musician who plays piano, says Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" is his go-to song and admits he is obsessed with "Dragon Ball Z."

The campaign spotlights his Fix+ love, but it's clear Jayden is building a resume that goes far beyond beauty ads ... he's a piano player, runway model, and now a major brand's newest face.