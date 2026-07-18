Jayden James Rips Conspiracy Theory About Mom Britney Spears Being Cloned

Play video content Video: Jayden Spears

Britney Spears is truly unique -- and we mean that literally because her son Jayden James says she hasn't been replaced by a clone!

The youngest son of the pop star dove into the persistent internet theory that Britney had died and was replaced by a clone ... ripping the allegation as ridiculous.

He says people can go to her social media page and see her anytime they want ... that's the genuine article -- not some test-tube reproduction.

Jayden says he understands where the theories come from ... people love his mom -- so they're apt to discuss her.

That said, he feels people are easily swayed by what they see on social media ... when it's really not as complicated as people looking for clicks make it seem.

He tells his fans not to overthink it ... what they see is what they get -- end of story.

If you don't know ... the theory sprouted up amid Spears' changing physical appearance and public persona in recent years -- an overreaction to a woman just living her life.

Worth noting ... Jayden would be in a position to know if his mother was replaced by a clone. The two have rebuilt their relationship in recent years after a period of estrangement when he was younger.