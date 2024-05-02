Britney Spears Addresses Hotel Incident with Boyfriend, Moving to Boston

Britney Spears just addressed the hotel incident that required paramedics to rush to the scene -- and she's out here claiming "fake news" ... while also vowing to head to Beantown.

The pop star hopped on IG Thursday with a telling caption, which seems to touch on exactly what happened Wednesday night -- namely, first responders arriving at the Chateau Marmont after Britney and her boyfriend, Paul Soliz, got a big fight that spun out of control.

She writes, "Just to let people know ... the news is fake !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!!"

Britney goes on to say this ... "Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie ???" She continues by explaining what sort of injuries she sustained in the argument -- saying she twisted her ankle, and claiming paramedics showed up at her hotel door "illegally."

She adds, "They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I'm moving to Boston!!!"

Of course, based on our reporting ... we know this isn't how things went down. As we told you -- someone called cops to report a woman matching Britney's description causing a ruckus at the hotel, allegedly bothering employees and guests.

After cops showed up and didn't see anything was amiss -- we're told Britney and Paul hit their room, kept partying and eventually got into a scuffle ... which ended with her getting injured. Paramedics were eventually called, but Britney wasn't stretchered out.

Instead, she walked out of the building on her own two feet -- but was looking rough. We're told she didn't leave with Paul, nor did she take an ambulance ride. She left with security.