Jamie Lynn Spears Doesn't Mind Britney's Smack Talk, Just Glad She's Alive

Jamie Lynn Spears isn't sweating her sister's nasty comments about her ... with people close to her revealing she's developed a positive way to look at Britney's trash talk.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Jamie Lynn's only worried about Britney's well-being, so she's actually fine with all the smack Britney fires off on social media -- because every comment is a sign Brit's still alive.

Play video content 4/30/24

This revelation about Jamie Lynn's outlook comes on the heels of Britney repeatedly calling her a "little bitch" and a "little s***" in a rambling, barely coherent video she posted, then deleted from Instagram.

In the clip, Britney takes shots at JLS' appearance on "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!" ... making fun of her for missing her children on the show and getting "bathed" in the jungle.

The sisters have had issues for years now ... remember, Britney blasted Jamie Lynn back in 2022 for her book, "Things I Should Have Said" -- kicking off a very up-and-down era of their relationship. Britney would sometimes post loving pics with her sis, while also sporadically firing off angry rants about her.

Play video content TMZ.com

It looked like the pair might have patched things up for good back in December, when sources told us Britney had taken steps to reconcile with Jamie Lynn and their mom Lynne.

Jamie wouldn't say anything when asked about it at LAX, but it seemed possible.

As we've reported, Britney's going through it at the moment -- people around her fear she's in danger of going broke due to wildly expensive vacations, and "shocking" mood swings that affect her regularly.

There are even people in her life who feel she was doing better under a conservatorship.