Britney Spears Covers Face With Scarf During NYC Lunch Outing

Britney Spears tried to keep a low profile while grabbing lunch in New York City today as the pop superstar was spotted inside a restaurant, covering her face with a scarf.

Play video content Video: Britney Spears Wraps Up Her NYC Lunch Outing ... Literally!!! BACKGRID

Britney stopped by RinTinTin, where she spent a little over an hour dining inside. At one point, she was seen using a scarf to shield her face as she tried to go incognito.

Play video content Video: Britney Spears Hides Her Face Behind Scarf While Out in NYC BACKGRID

Eyewitnesses tell us Britney enjoyed three glasses of red wine during her visit ... and it appeared she opted to take her food to go, with her bodyguards later spotted carrying a brown paper bag out of the restaurant.

Once back in the car, Britney was seen smoking cigarettes in the backseat while filming a video on her cellphone.

It's unclear what Britney was recording, but she seemed focused on capturing something as she rode away from the restaurant.