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Britney Spears Covers Face With Scarf During NYC Lunch Outing

Britney Spears Taking the Big City By Storm!!! Seen Out at Lunch

By TMZ Staff
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Britney Spears Steps Out In NYC, Covers Face With A Scarf
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Keepin' A Low Profile! Launch Gallery
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Britney Spears tried to keep a low profile while grabbing lunch in New York City today as the pop superstar was spotted inside a restaurant, covering her face with a scarf.

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TIME TO EAT!!!
Video: Britney Spears Wraps Up Her NYC Lunch Outing ... Literally!!!
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Britney stopped by RinTinTin, where she spent a little over an hour dining inside. At one point, she was seen using a scarf to shield her face as she tried to go incognito.

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WATCH MY 6!
Video: Britney Spears Hides Her Face Behind Scarf While Out in NYC
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Eyewitnesses tell us Britney enjoyed three glasses of red wine during her visit ... and it appeared she opted to take her food to go, with her bodyguards later spotted carrying a brown paper bag out of the restaurant.

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Once back in the car, Britney was seen smoking cigarettes in the backseat while filming a video on her cellphone.

It's unclear what Britney was recording, but she seemed focused on capturing something as she rode away from the restaurant.

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COMING THROUGH!
Video: Britney Spears’ NYC Lunch Look ... Scarf Up, Face Hidden!!!
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Just another day out in NYC for the pop icon ... scarf and all!

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