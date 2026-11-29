Then vs. Now!

HAPPY SUNDAY, YOU FOCKERS!

Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller are an iconic duo bringing their charm, comedic chemistry and on-screen magic to audiences for more than two decades!

The two fellas first brought the laughs to the big screen back in 2000 with "Meet The Parents" -- a massive box office hit grossing more than $330 million.

The name Greg Focker alone was enough to keep the laughs coming ... with his unforgettable moniker sparking plenty of awkward introductions and running jokes!

And trying to win over his future father-in-law, Jack Bynes, wasn't exactly a walk in the park ... Greg's cringe-worthy attempts became comedy gold!

With two sequels following -- "Meet The Fockers" (2004) and "Little Fockers" (2010) ... fans and movie-goers are stoked for the 3rd, "Focker-In-Law" which recently hit theaters.

And, the family got a fresh face -- Ariana Grande joined the Focker family for a little new-school comedy chaos!