Holiday Hangover: Celebrity Pies ... Slice Slice Baby!
Holiday Hangover: Celebrity Pies Slice Slice Baby!
Published
The holiday hangover is REAL, but there's always room for some more pie, right?!
Fresh out of the oven, foodie stars like Amelie Zilber and Jaime King are dishing out some seriously delicious holiday content!
Martha Stewart's Halloween costume may have turned heads, but it's Martha's pie-making skills that really deserve a standing ovation!
Those pant buttons may be poppin', but our photo gallery is worth every last bite!