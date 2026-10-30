Goo Goo Dolls To Headline Thanksgiving Halftime Show In Buffalo

The Goo Goo Dolls are headed home for the holidays ... The Bills announced the iconic band will perform at halftime during the team's Thanksgiving night game against the Chiefs!

The Bills will host Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the K.C. at Highmark Stadium on NBC ... and it's the first time the Bills have EVER hosted a Turkey Day game.

They couldn't have picked a more fitting act.

The band formed in Buffalo, and frontmen John Rzeznik and Robby Takac are both Buffalo natives. The group is also celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

The Goo Goo Dolls have had a bit of a resurgence lately, and the Bills are CLEARLY fans. The team even used "Iris" in a montage after the final game at their old stadium last season.

It won't be the band's first Thanksgiving Day gig. They headlined the halftime show in Detroit back in 2007.

The Goos will close out a day PACKED day of football on Thursday ... but they won't be alone. Miranda Lambert is performing at the Eagles vs. Cowboys game earlier in the day.

One day earlier, the legendary U2 will take the field during halftime of the Packers vs. Rams game.