Sophie Cunningham Shades Anthem Skippers, Says She's Proud To Be American

... 'I'm Proud To Be An American'

Sophie Cunningham isn't sitting out the debate over WNBA teams skipping the national anthem ... telling Theo Von she's proudly standing with the troops!

The hooper and comedian chatted on Theo's "This Past Weekend" podcast this week ... in the wake of the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries bookin' it from the hardwood before "The Star-Spangled Banner" each and every game of the WNBA Finals.

Von asked Cunningham for his thoughts, and Sophie responded ... "You know who you're talking to?"

The Fever guard didn't call out either team by name -- instead pointing out players have been doing it all season.

So, where does she stand? Right next to the military.

Sophie revealed she's got family members who've served, and anytime she can shout out veterans and the people currently fighting for the country, she's gonna show them love.

Cunningham understands not everyone sees it her way ... but made her own position crystal clear.

"I take a lot of pride in where I come from and I'm proud to be an American citizen."

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

The controversy has reached the highest levels of the U.S. government. Vice President JD Vance ripped the move, saying players shouldn't protest a politician's policies by disrespecting the country.

There's more.

She also revealed something scary, saying she's received threats and has been stalked, and it's so serious that the FBI is keeping tabs on roughly 20 people.

Cunningham didn't name names, but seemingly isn't lying.

A 49-year-old man was arrested in June and is facing felony stalking and intimidation charges, plus misdemeanor harassment.

Heading into the offseason, Sophie could have a new home next year ... she's a free agent.