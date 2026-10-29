Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Takes Swing at Yankees After World Series

Brewers manager Pat Murphy won the World Series, but his mind was on the New York Yankees just moments after the final out ... when he took a shot at the Bronx Bombers.

Win a title, talk smack -- you earned it!

Milwaukee beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 to wrap up the Fall Classic in 5 games at Tropicana Field -- their first World Series championship in franchise history.

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As the players and coaches were celebrating, first baseman Jake Bauers walked over and handed Murph the last out ball. The 67-year-old skipper wrapped JB up in a big hug and gave him some advice.

Ear muffs, kids.

“You’re going to be a rich f*****, but just remember when you were on that horses*** Yankees team and you guys were all playing for yourself, just remember, say, ‘This is the way we used do it,” Murphy told Bauers.

FYI, Bauers played in the Bronx back in 2023 ... before New York shipped him to Milwaukee.

Murphy isn't wrong about Bauer ... the 31-year-old is about to get PAID!

Jake, playing on a one-year, $2.7 million deal, had a breakout season, hammering a career-high 26 home runs. He was also named NLCS MVP in their sweep of the Dodgers.

He's set to hit free agency in the coming days.